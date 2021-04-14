Mumbai top cop urges citizens to show restraint, follow COVID-19 curbs

Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Wednesday appealed to citizens to stay indoors, cooperate with the administration and act with restraint to win the war against coronavirus.

In a video message, Nagrale addressed Mumbaikars regarding the implementation of the COVID-19 notification ''Break the Chain''.

''Today, we are facing a terrible war of COVID-19 pandemic. This is the beginning of a war and we want to win it by staying at home,'' the city police chief said.

The virus has spread to every country in the world without any discrimination, he said.

''Our collective action, discipline and tolerance in maintaining physical and social distancing can defeat it,'' he said.

The top cop assured that the city police are alert, always ready to help and guide citizens in every situation.

While addressing police personnel and officers, Nagrale directed them to help citizens, who are spotted on the road during the lockdown.

''The person may have stepped out to buy medicines and food for his family, so verify his need first, before penalising him,'' he said.

Nagrale asked policemen to avoid beating people or making them do push-ups for violating norms, as such incidents may get recorded on mobile phones and circulated on social media.

