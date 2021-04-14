Russia says Sweden did not present any proof of cyber attack - TASS

Russia says Sweden did not present any proof of cyber attack - TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:14 IST
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday that Sweden had not presented Moscow with any proof of a cyber attack, the TASS news agency reported.
Swedish prosecutors had said on Tuesday an investigation showed Russia's GRU military intelligence agency had carried out serious data secrecy breaches at Sweden's sports confederation in 2017 and 2018, but it was nevertheless dropping the case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
