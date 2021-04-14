Left Menu

Shops selling essential items,public transport will remain operational during COVID restrictions: Maharashtra DGP

The Maharashtra State Police Chief on Wednesday said that shops selling essential items and public transport system will not be affected by the COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:08 IST
Sanjay Pandey Maharashtra DGP. Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra State Police Chief on Wednesday said that shops selling essential items and public transport system will not be affected by the COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Sanjay Pandey Maharashtra DGP said, "there is no provision of movement passes this time.Shops selling essential items and public transport will remain operational. We have given instruction to all our units that if anyone has an emergency they should be allowed movement."

He also said that 3160 personnel of Maharashtra police are infected by COVID-19. "Till now, the total number of COVID-19 infected police personnel is 36,728. This includes 3,160 active cases," he added.

"Action will be taken against the the people who (Violators) break this restriction guidelines, " he added. Mumbai police has issued fresh prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more people at one place in the city.

"We need help from the people and so I request all the people of the state to follow these guidelines,: he asserted. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a series of strict restrictions in the state till May 1 including the imposition of Section 144 from Wednesday in view of rising COVID-19 cases and but said he will not term the new restrictions as "lockdown".

Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state. Only essential services will be exempted, and their operations to be unrestricted. The guidelines said that cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, amusement parks, gyms, sports complexes will remain closed till Section 144 is imposed in the state.

According to Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra had reported 28,307 new COVID-19 cases 31624 discharges, and 281 deaths on Wednesday. With this, the number of recoveries reached 28,66,097 in the state. Currently, there are 5,94,585 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

