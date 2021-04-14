Left Menu

Officer who shot Black man after traffic stop to face manslaughter charge-report

A police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a scuffle in a Minneapolis suburb that followed a routine traffic stop was expected to be charged with second-degree manslaughter on Wednesday, local media reported. Minnesota officials identified Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran who resigned from the Brooklyn Center police force on Tuesday, as the officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday afternoon.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:16 IST
Officer who shot Black man after traffic stop to face manslaughter charge-report

A police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a scuffle in a Minneapolis suburb that followed a routine traffic stop was expected to be charged with second-degree manslaughter on Wednesday, local media reported.

Minnesota officials identified Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran who resigned from the Brooklyn Center police force on Tuesday, as the officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday afternoon. The Washington County attorney's office was due to file the charge against her on Wednesday, the Star Tribune newspaper reported. Washington County Attorney Pete Orput could not immediately be reached, and Potter's attorney, Earl Gray, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to Potter, Tim Gannon, the Brooklyn Center police chief, tendered their resignations on Tuesday. Wright was shot on Sunday after being pulled over for what police said was an expired car registration. Officers discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest, and an officer accidentally drew her pistol instead of her Taser during a struggle with Wright, who got back into his car, Gannon said on Monday.

Potter can be heard on police video shouting, "Holy shit, I just shot him." To be convicted for second-degree manslaughter under Minnesota law, prosecutors must show that Potter was "culpably negligent" and took an "unreasonable risk" in her actions against Wright. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a $20,000 fine.

The shooting has drawn attention to potential issues with the use of Tasers by police officers, with some experts saying it is clear that problems persist with training and the weapon's design. It also has renewed criticism of discretionary vehicle stops for minor traffic violations, which can give police officers legal leeway to racially discriminate, according to civil rights advocates.

Wright was killed just miles from the Minneapolis courthouse where the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman charged with murdering George Floyd last May, is taking place. Floyd, 46, who died in handcuffs with his neck pinned to the street under Chauvin's knee, became the face of national protests against racism and police brutality that swept the United States last summer.

Protesters assembled outside Brooklyn Center's police headquarters for a third night on Tuesday. Some demonstrators lobbed bottles and other projectiles over a fence in front of the headquarters. Officers fired tear gas, nonlethal rounds and flash-bang rounds, to disperse the crowd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minnesota cop will be charged in shooting of Black motorist

A prosecutor said Wednesday that he will charge a white former suburban Minneapolis police officer with second-degree manslaughter for killing 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright in a shooting that ignited days of unrest and clashes be...

Odisha govt to set up new 300 bed COVID-19 hospital at VIMSAR

Following rise in the number of coronavirus cases in western region of the state, Odisha government has decided to set up a new COVID hospital with 300-beds including 50 ICU beds at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Resear...

Cop who shot Black man after traffic stop arrested, will face manslaughter charge

Minnesota authorities arrested the police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a scuffle that followed a routine traffic stop and said they would charge her with second-degree manslaughter later on Wednesday. Kim Potter, a 26-year ve...

Users could soon hide 'like' counts on Instagram, Facebook

The tiny red hearts that appear under Instagram photos of kids, kittens and sandwiches can be a source of stress for many users, an insidious way of measuring self worth and popularity. Now Facebook says its going to test out again an opt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021