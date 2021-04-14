Left Menu

Mumbai: Pregnant woman delivers child in moving police van

As she had started feeling labour pains, polices assistance was sought, he said, adding that a wireless van of the Worli police soon reached the spot.The womans condition was critical, he said.Police sub inspector Reshma Patil, police constable Sakpal and assistant sub inspector Mane and local resident Priya Jadhav immediately got into action and helped the woman and took her into the police van, he added.As there was no time to wait for the ambulance, the female police personnel decided to rush the woman to a hospital.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 23:21 IST
Mumbai: Pregnant woman delivers child in moving police van

A seven-month pregnant woman gave birth to a baby girl inside a police van, in which she was being taken to a hospital after collapsing due to dizziness at Worli in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, in which two women police personnel and a local girl assisted the woman during her delivery in the vehicle before she was admitted to a hospital, the official said.

''The pregnant woman collapsed to the ground in Worli due to dizziness. As she had started feeling labour pains, police's assistance was sought,'' he said, adding that a wireless van of the Worli police soon reached the spot.

The woman's condition was critical, he said.

Police sub inspector Reshma Patil, police constable Sakpal and assistant sub inspector Mane and local resident Priya Jadhav immediately got into action and helped the woman and took her into the police van, he added.

''As there was no time to wait for the ambulance, the female police personnel decided to rush the woman to a hospital. However, the woman delivered a girl child in the police van on the way,'' the official said.

The female police staff and the local girl took care of the woman and her new born baby in the vehicle and admitted them to the civic-run Nair Hospital, he said, adding the woman and her baby are safe.

The act of the police personnel and their timely help earned praise from netizens.

The Mumbai police said on the Twitter handle, ''It's A Girl! When a pregnant lady fainted near Worli Naka, 2 wireless vans set out to her rescue. In no time, they were en route Nair Hospital. However, the lady soon went into labour & her delivery had to be executed in the moving van. Mother & daughter are both safe now.'' Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil shared the incident on Facebook, which received thousands likes and hundreds of comments.

''Proud of Mumbai police team which could render timely help to a pregnant woman in distress and could make the safe delivery of baby girl possible in the police van in emergency during difficult times of COVID,'' Nangre Patil said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Syska LED wins CESL tender to participate in Gram Ujala LED scheme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Republicans want to yank baseball's antitrust immunity after MLB reaction to Georgia voting law

Five Republican senators introduced a bill on Wednesday to strip Major League Baseball of its immunity to antitrust law, saying the legal shield wasnt deserved after the league moved its All-Star game away from Georgia to protest a law that...

Biden pledged police reform, but asking Congress to act first

Nearly a year after President Joe Biden called for real action on police brutality as part of a pledge to fix U.S. racial inequality, he is coming up against the limits of presidential power. The White House shelved a proposed police oversi...

Biden, Ghani discusses continued U.S. commitment to Afghanistan -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday and the two expressed continued commitment to a strong bilateral partnership after the departure of U.S. combat troops from Afghanistan, the White House said.Bid...

It’s time to end America's longest war: Biden on Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said it is time to end Americas longest war in Afghanistan, a responsibility which he does not want to pass on to his successor.Biden is the fourth US president to preside over the war in Afghanistan, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021