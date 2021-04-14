IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs RCB

IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs RCBPTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 23:34 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha c Maxwell b Siraj 1 David Warner c Christian b Jamieson 54 Manish Pandey c Harshal Patel b Shahbaz Ahmed 38 Jonny Bairstow c de Villiers b Shahbaz Ahmed 12 Abdul Samad c and b Shahbaz Ahmed 0 Vijay Shankar c Kohli b Harshal Patel 3 Jason Holder c Christian b Siraj 4 Rashid Khan run out (Siraj/de Villiers) 17 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 2 Shahbaz Nadeem c Shahbaz Ahmed b Harshal Patel 0 T Natarajan not out 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-2, W-4, NB-2) 12 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 Overs) 143 Fall of Wickets: 13-1, 96-2, 115-3, 115-4, 116-5, 123-6, 130-7, 142-8, 142-9.
Bowler: Mohammed Siraj 4-1-25-2, Kyle Jamieson 3-0-30-1,Washington Sundar 2-0-14-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-29-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-25-2, Daniel Christian 1-0-7-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 2-0-7-3.
