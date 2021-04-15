NATO forces to start Afghanistan withdrawal by May 1

NATO said in a statement on Wednesday that allies agreed to start the withdrawal of its forces in Afghanistan by May 1.

NATO's 30 allies said: "Allies have determined that we will start the withdrawal of Resolute Support Mission forces by May 1. ... We plan to have the withdrawal of all U.S. and Resolute Support Mission forces completed within a few months."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)