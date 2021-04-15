Saudi-led coalition destroys explosives-laden drone fired at Jazan -state TV

Saudi-led coalition destroys explosives-laden drone fired at Jazan -state TVReuters | Cairo | Updated: 15-04-2021 03:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 03:05 IST
The Saudi-led coalition destroyed a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired in the direction of the southern Saudi city of Jazan, state TV reported on Thursday.
The coalition, which intervened in Yemen in March 2015, has often retaliated to cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia with air strikes in Yemen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Yemen
- Saudi
- Houthi
ALSO READ
Soccer-Renard relieved as Saudi Arabia remain unbeaten
Two Indian labourers being held captive in Saudi Arabia: Congress leader
Iraq, Saudi Arabia sign five accords during Iraqi PM's visit to Riyadh -Saudi TV
Saudi Arabia, Iraq to establish a $3 bln joint fund -joint statement
Saudi Arabia, Iraq to continue cooperation to ensure stability of global oil markets -joint statement