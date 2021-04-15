Kerala Agriculture Minister tests COVID-19 positive for second time
Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar has tested COVID-19 positive for the second time.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 15-04-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 10:11 IST
Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar has tested COVID-19 positive for the second time. He has been admitted to Thrissur Medical College but there are currently no health issues. His son Niranjan Krishna also tested positive.
Minister had earlier contracted COVID-19 on September 23 last year and had recovered from it. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was undergoing treatment for Covid at Kozhikode Medical College hospital got discharged after he recovered.
Pinarayi Vijayan had tested Covid positive on April 8 after the Kerala Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Kerala has reported 8,778 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There are 58,245 active cases in the state. (ANI)
