198 inmates, 86 jail staff test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra prisons

As many as 198 inmates and 86 members of jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra prisons, the State Prison Department said on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 11:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 198 inmates and 86 members of jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra prisons, the State Prison Department said on Thursday. Seven prisoners and eight jail staff have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Maharashtra.

The State Prison Department also said that a total number of 1,326 prisoners and 3,112 jail staff have been vaccinated so far. Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 58,952 new Covid-19 cases and 278 deaths over a span of 24 hours. (ANI)

