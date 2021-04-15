198 inmates, 86 jail staff test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra prisons

As many as 198 inmates and 86 members of jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra prisons, the State Prison Department said on Thursday. Seven prisoners and eight jail staff have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Maharashtra.

The State Prison Department also said that a total number of 1,326 prisoners and 3,112 jail staff have been vaccinated so far. Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 58,952 new Covid-19 cases and 278 deaths over a span of 24 hours. (ANI)

Also Read: Maharashtra: Amravati court sentences 14-day judicial custody to accused in forest ranger suicide case

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)