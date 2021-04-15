Indian capital to impose weekend curfew as COVID-19 infections surge

Indian capital to impose weekend curfew as COVID-19 infections surgeReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:21 IST
India's capital New Delhi will go into weekend lockdowns to contain a steep increase in COVID-19 infections, the city's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.
Shopping malls, gyms, dine-out service at restaurants, and some weekly markets will be shut during the weekend and only essential services would remain operational, Kejriwal said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
