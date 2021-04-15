Indian capital to impose weekend curfew as COVID-19 infections surge

India's capital New Delhi will go into weekend lockdowns to contain a steep increase in COVID-19 infections, the city's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Shopping malls, gyms, dine-out service at restaurants, and some weekly markets will be shut during the weekend and only essential services would remain operational, Kejriwal said.

