Left Menu

MP: HC orders release of havildar detained in military custody

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 15-04-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 14:04 IST
MP: HC orders release of havildar detained in military custody

The Madhya High Court has directed officers of Madhya Bharat Area of the Army's Central Command headquartered here to release an Army havildar from military custody while quashing the order of his arrest.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Justices Prakash Shrivastava and Virender Singh, which was hearing a petition filed by Havildar Sumesh B's wife, directed the respondents to release him, the aggrieved party's counsel Ajay Pal Singh said.

The havildar is one of the witnesses in a case of irregularities in clothing stores of the Technical Training Regiment at the Signal Training Centre in Jabalpur, Singh said.

About one and half months have passed and no time limit has been mentioned in the impugned order (of detention), the court observed in the order passed on April 6, copy of which was made available on Wednesday.

''He (havildar) cannot be kept in military custody for an indefinite period, denying him personal liberty without any justifiable reason,'' the court stated.

The respondents will be at liberty to impose appropriate conditions at the time of release to ensure smooth completion of the Court of Inquiry, the bench said.

The havildar's wife Saranya G S had filed a habeas corpus petition over alleged illegal detention of her husband on February 23, 2021 by the order of commanding officer, the petitioner's counsel said.

The habeas corpus petition was filed, as the petitioner was unaware of her husband's whereabouts and she and her children were not allowed to meet him, he said.

Even 48 hours after detention, the havildar was not produced before any competent authority or court as per norms, the counsel said.

Sumesh cannot be placed in custody by officers of the Court of Inquiry as per norms, as he is a witness and not an accused in the matter and there is no reason for his tampering with evidence, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HMSI sets up separate biz vertical to spearhead exports

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI on Thursday said it has set up an overseas business vertical to spearhead its exports from the country.The new vertical would harness the strength of over 100 associates across different functions to ...

Coronavirus-positive Cong candidate dies at Kolkata hospital

Congress candidate Rezaul Haque, who tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago, died at a hospital here early on Thursday, health department sources said.Haque, 46, the partys nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidabad di...

UK, U.S. talks to resolve Airbus-Boeing dispute are positive -minister

Britains international trade minister Liz Truss said she was having very positive discussions with the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai about resolving the Airbus Boeing trade dispute.I am having very positive discussions wi...

Are the Olympics cancelled? Japan official's comments sow doubts

A senior Japanese ruling party official said on Thursday that cancelling this years Olympics in Tokyo remains an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire, dropping a bomb on a hot-button issue and sending social media into a frenzy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021