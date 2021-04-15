Left Menu

Ukraine, Baltics foreign ministers condemn escalation in eastern Ukraine

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-04-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 14:35 IST
Ukraine, Baltics foreign ministers condemn escalation in eastern Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia condemned the military escalation by Russia in eastern Ukraine, urging Moscow to ease tensions in the region and return to negotiations.

Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba said it was necessary to show Russia that the intensification of the escalation in the Donbas region would have "very painful" consequences for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

E-commerce major Amazon announces USD 250 million-fund for small and medium businesses in India.

E-commerce major Amazon announces USD 250 million-fund for small and medium businesses in India....

Flipkart strengthens position in online travel space, acquires Cleartrip

Flipkart has announced the proposed acquisition of Cleartrip, a leading online travel and leisure aggregator. The e-commerce giant will acquire 100 of Cleartrips shareholding and acquire its operations.Founded in 2006, Cleartrip offers a co...

Canada faces calls for level playing field on airline aid as virus clouds summer travel

Canada is facing industry calls to extend financial aid to smaller airlines, after offering a C5.9 billion 4.71 billionlife-line to Air Canada, as new COVID-19 variants cast early clouds ahead of the vital summer travel season.The timing of...

Take concrete steps to prevent COVID-19 spread: Priyanka to UP govt

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take concrete steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus and asserted that it is futile to invest time and resources in hiding this tragedy.Taking to Tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021