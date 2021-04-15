Ukraine, Baltics foreign ministers condemn escalation in eastern Ukraine

The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia condemned the military escalation by Russia in eastern Ukraine, urging Moscow to ease tensions in the region and return to negotiations.

Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba said it was necessary to show Russia that the intensification of the escalation in the Donbas region would have "very painful" consequences for it.

