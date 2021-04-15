Turkey to send delegation to Egypt in May, foreign ministers to meet later
"The Egyptian side invited a delegation from Turkey to their country in the first week of May. The conditions between us have matured, meetings could continue," Cavusoglu said. Cairo has said Turkey's actions "must show alignment with Egyptian principles" to normalize ties.Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 15-04-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 14:40 IST
Turkey will send a delegation led by its deputy foreign minister to Egypt in early May, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, as Ankara ramps up a push to repair strained ties with Cairo after years of animosity.
Last month, Turkey said it had resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt and wanted to further cooperation, eight years after ties crumbled over the Egyptian army toppling a Muslim Brotherhood president close to Ankara in 2013. A thaw in ties between the regional powerhouses could have repercussions around the Mediterranean. They have backed rival sides in the war in Libya and sealed conflicting maritime deals with other coastal states. But Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that a new period was beginning in Turkey-Egypt ties.
Speaking in an interview with broadcaster NTV, Cavusoglu said Cairo had invited the Turkish delegation to visit Egypt in the first week of May to discuss ties. He added that a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, whom he spoke to at the weekend, would take place after those talks. "The Egyptian side invited a delegation from Turkey to their country in the first week of May. The conditions between us have matured, meetings could continue," Cavusoglu said.
Cairo has said Turkey's actions "must show alignment with Egyptian principles" to normalize ties. Last month, Ankara asked Egyptian opposition TV channels operating in Turkey to moderate their criticism of Cairo, in the first concrete step aimed at easing diplomatic tensions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Turkish court sends back indictment on pro-Kurdish party on procedural grounds - Anadolu
Turkish court sends indictment seeking ban of pro-Kurdish party back to prosecutor
Turkish court sends indictment seeking ban of pro-Kurdish party back to prosecutor - Anadolu
'Black market' emerges to dodge unofficial Turkish-Saudi trade blockade - sources
Turkish exporters re-route goods to dodge unofficial Saudi trade blockade, traders say