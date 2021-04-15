Karnataka Governor takes second dose of vaccine

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala received the second dose of coronavirus vaccine here on Thursday.

According to a Raj Bhavan communique, nurse Vedha administered Vala the Covishield vaccine under the supervision of Medical Superintendent Dr B R Venkateshaiah at KC General Hospital.

Vala got the first shot on March 2.

Speaking to reporters later, Vala appealed to the people to take the vaccine as a precautionary measure to save themselves from coronavirus.

''Every person above the age of 45 should compulsorily go in for the vaccination in order to make India COVID free,'' he said.

The Governor also asked people to follow the rules and instructions given by the State government such as hand hygiene, wearing facemasks and maintaining physical distancing.

He also hailed the scientific and medical fraternity for their fight against coronavirus.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

