Two die in container lorry fire mishap in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Apr 15 (PTI): Two people including the driver were charred to death after the container lorry caught fire here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at about 4 AM on Outer Ring Road at Himayathsagar, when the container lorry hit another unknown vehicle, engulfing the front portion (drivers cabin) of the container vehicle resulting in the death of driver and co- driver, they said.

The duo had started from Narasapur in West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh in the container vehicle on Wednesday evening with a load of prawns and were proceeding to Mumbai and the vehicle was driven by one driver and the co- driver slept in the cabin, police said.

A video showed the vehicle's front portion going up in flames.

On receipt of information, a police team attached to Rajendranagar police station rushed to the spot and put out the fire with the help of the fire brigade.

A case was registered and further investigations were on.PTI VVKSS PTI PTI

