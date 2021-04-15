Spanish court puts Repsol chairman under investigation in alleged spying case

Spanish court puts Repsol chairman under investigation in alleged spying caseReuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:41 IST
Spain's High Court on Thursday placed Antonio Brufau, the current chairman of oil company Repsol, and Isidro Faine, the former chairman of Spain's Caixabank, under formal investigation as part of a probe into an alleged spying case, the court said in a statement.
The decision follows a request by the anti-corruption public prosecutor a few days ago. Brufau and Faine will now be investigated on evidences of bribery in connection with both companies' alleged dealings with former ex-police chief Jose Manuel Villarejo.
Repsol and Caixabank declined to comment.
