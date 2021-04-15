Left Menu

Put on hold privatisation of electricity distribution: AIPEF

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) on Thursday urged the government to put on hold the privatization of electricity distribution entities.

''Government must put on hold the privatization of electricity distribution and stop entrusting the electricity departments of union territories to private enterprises,'' All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said in a statement.

The federation mentioned that neither the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2021 nor the standard bidding document has been finalized but the Union Territories of Chandigarh and Dadra Nagar Haveli are moving very fast towards the privatization of their electricity departments.

The standard bid documents (SBD) for privatizing electricity distribution were put on the Power Ministry's website on September 22, 2020, and were to be applied across the country.

Now the Power Ministry has stated in the RTI reply that the SBDs have still not been finalized, the federation claimed. This reply puts a question mark over the entire bidding process of UTs privatization process, it pointed out. While in Chandigarh, the bidding was for 100% equity, in Dadra Nagar Haveli it was for 51%. There are confusion and uncertainty in overbidding the process itself, it claimed. AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey said that in the case of Dadra Nagar Haveli, the bids had been opened and Torrent had claimed to have won the bid with the highest offer of Rs 555 lakh against a reserve price of Rs 150 lakh.

The Bombay High Court has stayed the further process in case of a PIL filed before it. In the case of UT Chandigarh, the technical bids were opened on March 18 but the opening of financial bids is awaited. Here also the UT Powered Union had challenged the bidding before Punjab Haryana High Court and the next date of hearing is April 29, it said.

Paramjit Singh, Chief Patron of AIPEF, said that the Union Ministry of Power has constituted a high-level steering committee headed by Secretary Power to guide and steer the privatization of its electricity distribution. The Union Home Ministry has constituted another committee headed by the Union Home Secretary as all UTs are under the administrative control of the Home Ministry.

The draft amendment bill 2021 has been circulated to the selected few in February and the union power minister discussed the proposals with all the state power secretaries and CMDs of Discom and regulators, it stated.

