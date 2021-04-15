8 including 2 women held for assaulting cop in Delhi's Khyala area
The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested eight people, including two women, for rioting and assaulting a policeman in the city's Khyala area.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:54 IST
The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested eight people, including two women, allegedly for rioting and assaulting a policeman in the city's Khyala area.
The action came after a video showing a police officer being thrashed by some people went viral
"FIR has been registered in the case of assault on police personnel in Khyala area. 8 accused persons including 2 women have been arrested for rioting and assaulting a policeman," DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) West Delhi tweeted. (ANI)
