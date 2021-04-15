Left Menu

Two brothers electrocuted after motor pipe touches overhead electricity cable in Rajasthan

PTI | Kota | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:24 IST
Two brothers electrocuted after motor pipe touches overhead electricity cable in Rajasthan

A 28-year-old man and his younger brother were electrocuted after an iron pipe of the tubewell motor they were repairing in neighbouring Baran district came in contact with a high-tension powerline, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night in Khaldimal village under Nahargarh police station area of Baran district. The deceased were identified as Danmal Meena (28) and his brother Naval Meena (25), residents of Khaldimal village.

Demanding compensation, the family of the two brothers staged a protest with the bodies at the village and refused to go forward with the cremation.

The brothers were motor mechanics and repairing a water-booster motor of a tubewell in an agriculture field owned by Babulal Choudhary in their village on Wednesday night, ASI at Nahargarh police station Balvant Singh said.

While the two brothers were pulling out the motor from the tubewell, one end of the motor's iron pipe came in contact with a 11,000 KV powerline passing overhead that electrocuted the two brothers on the spot, he added.

The two brothers were immediately rushed to hospital in Baran where the doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

Choudhary, the owner of the agriculture field, was not at his house while his mobile has been switched off, the ASI pointed out.

The police handed over the body to family members after a post-mortem was done on Thursday morning but the family members refused to conduct the last rites and demanded compensation from Choudhary while placing the two bodies under a tree in the village, the ASI further said.

The SHOs of Nahargarh and Bhawargarh police stations are at the spot trying to convince the protesting family members to go ahead with the funeral, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine parliament approves draft bill to jail officials for false asset declarations

Ukrainian lawmakers approved draft legislation at the first reading on Thursday to impose jail sentences on officials who make false asset declarations.The legislation, which needs to be voted on a second time to come into force, is a requi...

Denmark looking to share its unwanted AstraZeneca vaccines-WHO

Denmark is examining options for sharing AstraZenecas vaccines with poorer nations after it halted use of the shots over concerns about rare blood clots, the World Health Organizations Europe head said on Thursday.Denmark this week became t...

HC rejects Manipur BJP leader's election as MLA

The High Court of Manipur on Thursday declared the election of BJP leaders Okram Henry Singh as a member of the state assembly as null and void for submitting an incomplete affidavit during the submission of nomination paper before the poll...

COVID-19: RT-PCR test mandatory in Karnataka for people returning from Kumbh Mela

Karnataka government on Thursday mandated an immediate RT-PCR test for those returning from ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Persons returning to Karnataka after taking part in the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar should get their RT-PCR test done imm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021