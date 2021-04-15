Left Menu

Man injured as crude bomb explodes

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:41 IST
A 32-year-old man was severely injured when a crude bomb exploded while he was allegedly making it, police sources said on Thursday.

The man, identified as Nijesh alias Maarimuthu, lost his palms in the blast near here on Wednesday night, they said.

Police found the shattered fingers and palms this morning.

''He has been admitted to a hospital at Mangalapuram.

We are looking into other angles..,'' the sources said.

Police said the locals first thought the loud bang was due to bursting of crackers as part of the Vishu festival.

However, it was found that the man was injured.

