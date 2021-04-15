Ukraine says new US sanctions hold Kremlin to account for Crimea occupation

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine welcomed new U.S. sanctions on Russia as a way of holding the Kremlin to account for its occupation of the Crimean peninsula and "gross human rights violations" there.

The United States imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia to punish it for alleged interference in the 2020 U.S. election, cyber-hacking, bullying Ukraine and other "malign" acts.

