Ukraine says new US sanctions hold Kremlin to account for Crimea occupation

Ukraine says new US sanctions hold Kremlin to account for Crimea occupationReuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:31 IST
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine welcomed new U.S. sanctions on Russia as a way of holding the Kremlin to account for its occupation of the Crimean peninsula and "gross human rights violations" there.
The United States imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia to punish it for alleged interference in the 2020 U.S. election, cyber-hacking, bullying Ukraine and other "malign" acts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
