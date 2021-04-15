Left Menu

Chauvin waives right to testify, rests case at murder trial for Floyd arrest

"I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege today," Chauvin said after briefly removing his mask, referring to the constitutional right against self-incrimination, in his most extensive remarks since his trial began with jury selection on March 8. The defense told Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill it would call no more witnesses after two days of testimony and would rest its case, which has focused on raising doubts about the cause of Floyd's death.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:42 IST
Chauvin waives right to testify, rests case at murder trial for Floyd arrest

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin on Thursday waived his right to testify to the jury at his murder trial for the deadly arrest last May of George Floyd. "I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege today," Chauvin said after briefly removing his mask, referring to the constitutional right against self-incrimination, in his most extensive remarks since his trial began with jury selection on March 8.

The defense told Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill it would call no more witnesses after two days of testimony and would rest its case, which has focused on raising doubts about the cause of Floyd's death. Prosecutors from the Minnesota attorney general's office said they would call at least one rebuttal witness, and Cahill has previously advised jurors he expects both sides to present their closing arguments on Monday. Jurors will then begin deliberating one of the most closely watched police misconduct cases ever seen in the United States.

Chauvin, who is white, was seen in bystander video kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, for more than nine minutes after Floyd was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes. The footage of his death sparked global protests against the disproportionate use of force by police against Black people. His lawyers called an expert on the use of force to tell the jury that Chauvin's use of force was appropriate, contradicting the Minneapolis police chief, who testified that it far exceeded an appropriate response.

They also called a forensic pathologist, former Maryland chief medical examiner Dr. David Fowler, who said Floyd, whose death was ruled a homicide at the hands of the police, really died of heart disease, and that the exhaust fumes of the adjacent police car may have also poisoned him. Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonologist who testified as an expert witness for prosecutors, will return to the stand on Thursday as a rebuttal witness in an effort to undermine Fowler's testimony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Macron admires Notre-Dame restoration from cathedral's fire-damaged rooftop

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday applauded the painstaking work to restore Notre-Dame de Paris, two years after a fire destroyed the cathedrals centuries-old attic and sent its spire crashing through the vaults below.In the hours after...

Mathura police unearths illegal gun-making factory

The Mathura police on Thursday said it has unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing unit in the district and arrested two persons running it.City Superintendent of Police Martandey Prakash Singh said besides arresting two youths, Akasah and ...

'PM Johnson's India visit to finalise 'Roadmap 2030' for re-energised India-UK ties'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India from April 25 and is set to agree on a Roadmap 2030 for re-energised India-UK relations in areas like trade, investment, defence and security cooperation, healthcare and climate action, ...

Haryana: 3-4 temporary structures at farmers' protest site damaged in fire

Three to four temporary structures were damaged in a fire on Thursday at a protest site in Haryanas Kundli area where farmers are demanding the repeal of the Centres three agri laws.A fire department official said the cause of the fire is b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021