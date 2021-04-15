Left Menu

US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan shouldn't create vacuum for 'disruptors' to step in: Gen Rawat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:05 IST
US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan shouldn't create vacuum for 'disruptors' to step in: Gen Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday said the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan should not create a vacuum for ''disruptors'' to step in and that India wants a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the country.

In an address at the Raisina Dialogue, he said India would be very happy to provide whatever support it can extend for the development of Afghanistan and make sure that peace returns to it. He said if the US was of the view that withdrawal of its forces and similar drawdown by its NATO allies would lead to peace in Afghanistan, then, India would be happy to see emergence of such a situation.

''But our concern is that the vacuum that is going to be created should not create space for disruptors to step in, and, therefore, the violence continues in Afghanistan,'' Gen Rawat said at the virtual conference.

He, however, did not explain whom he referred to as disruptors.

In a major announcement, President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the US troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan beginning May 1 and the process will be completed by September 11.

In a tweet last night, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he spoke to Biden and that his country respects the US decision.

In his remarks, Gen Rawat said there are many nations which are willing to step into Afghanistan to take advantage of the opportunities following the withdrawal of US troops. He, however, did not name the countries.

Afghanistan is a nation which is rich in resources and there are nations which tend to exploit resources for their own benefit...If that happens, it should be prevented. The international community must step in to ensure that Afghanistan is for the Afghans,'' he said.

There have been renewed global efforts to bring lasting peace to Afghanistan. Russia recently organised a conference in Moscow where all major stakeholders were invited to brainstorm over ways to move forward in the peace process.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested USD two billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

Last month, Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar visited India during which External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to him New Delhi's long-term commitment towards a peaceful, sovereign and stable Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Macron admires Notre-Dame restoration from cathedral's fire-damaged rooftop

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday applauded the painstaking work to restore Notre-Dame de Paris, two years after a fire destroyed the cathedrals centuries-old attic and sent its spire crashing through the vaults below.In the hours after...

Mathura police unearths illegal gun-making factory

The Mathura police on Thursday said it has unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing unit in the district and arrested two persons running it.City Superintendent of Police Martandey Prakash Singh said besides arresting two youths, Akasah and ...

'PM Johnson's India visit to finalise 'Roadmap 2030' for re-energised India-UK ties'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India from April 25 and is set to agree on a Roadmap 2030 for re-energised India-UK relations in areas like trade, investment, defence and security cooperation, healthcare and climate action, ...

Haryana: 3-4 temporary structures at farmers' protest site damaged in fire

Three to four temporary structures were damaged in a fire on Thursday at a protest site in Haryanas Kundli area where farmers are demanding the repeal of the Centres three agri laws.A fire department official said the cause of the fire is b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021