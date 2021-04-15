Nitish Kumar receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi also took their second jabs of the vaccine.

"I appeal to all to get tested and those eligible to get vaccinated. We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the state. On April 17, an all-party meeting will be held under the leadership of Governor Phagu Chauhan," Kumar told reporters. At present, Bihar has 23,725 COVID-19 active cases.

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with 2,00,739 cases on Wednesday. India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age. Recently, Russia's Sputnik V also got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third COVID-19 vaccine to get clearance in India apart from Covishield and Covaxin. (ANI)

