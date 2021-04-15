Left Menu

Industry for extending weekend restrictions to national capital region

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:08 IST
The industry on Thursday suggested extending the weekend restrictions to the national capital region in consultations with state governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as it will have a larger effect on containing Covid-19 spread.

It also recommended that factories and shop floors must be kept open for economic reasons so that production and supply chains are not disturbed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced sweeping restrictions, including a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums, in a bid to break the chain of COVID infections in the city.

''CII suggests that while Delhi has imposed restrictions on weekend movement, this would be more effective if it can be extended to NCR and not limiting to Delhi, in consultation with state governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This will have a larger effect on breaking the chain to a great extent,'' Abhimanyu Munjal, Chairman, CII Northern Region, said.

Assocham said that there is a need to find out-of-the-box solutions to ensure minimal impact on the economy.

Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said that given the present situation of the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak, the Delhi government has to opt for the difficult option of weekend curfew.

''Coming on the back of a 15-day Janata Curfew in Maharashtra, the impact of stringent restrictions on the movement of people and regular trade would force the industry to rework its strategy to deal with the pandemic,'' he said.

Niranjan Hiranandani, President, NAREDCO, said that there is a dire need to expedite the vaccination drive following regular Covid test to mitigate the risk.

''We have also recommended to permit vaccination for labourers above age 21 to ensure their safety as most of the labourers fall in that age category. In situations like mini lockdowns, business continuity is coping with alternatives technology and digital platforms to keep the sales momentum unhampered and industry sees no cause of worry as the production is ongoing with uninterrupted supply of raw materials in the best possible environment,'' he said.

Domestic traders' body CAIT asked the Delhi government to impose a complete lockdown for at least 10 days to control coronavirus infections but at the same time ensure movement of vehicles carrying essential goods for the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

