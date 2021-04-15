IPL Scoreboard: DC vs RR

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler c Pant b Woakes 2 Manan Vohra c Rabada b Woakes 9 Sanju Samson c Dhawan b Rabada 4 Shivam Dube c Dhawan b Avesh Khan 2 David Miller c Yadav b Avesh Khan 62 Riyan Parag c Dhawan b Avesh Khan 2 Rahul Tewatia c Yadav b Rabada 19 Chris Morris not out 36 Jaydev Unadkat not out 11 Extras: (LB-2, WD-1) 3 Total: (For 7 wickets in 19.4 overs) 150 Fall of wickets: 13, 2-13, 3-17, 4-36, 5-42, 6-90, 7-104 Bowling: Chris Woakes 4-0-22-2, Avesh Khan 4-0-32-3, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-30-2, R Ashwin 3-0-14-0, Tom Curran 3.4-0-35-0, Marcus Stoinis 1-0-15-0.

