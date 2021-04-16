Left Menu

German constitutional court strikes down Berlin rent cap

Germany's Constitutional Court overturned a law on Thursday that set a rent cap on apartments in Berlin, saying the city government lacks the authority to enact such rules. Shares in property companies with assets in Berlin, including Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia, rose after the verdict.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 01:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 01:16 IST
German constitutional court strikes down Berlin rent cap

Germany's Constitutional Court overturned a law on Thursday that set a rent cap on apartments in Berlin, saying the city government lacks the authority to enact such rules.

Shares in property companies with assets in Berlin, including Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia, rose after the verdict. Rents were initially frozen for five years in February 2020, affecting about 1.5 million apartments. A second stage came into effect in November 2020 when landlords were forced to cut rent for more than 300,000 tenants.

The court said the federal government, which had introduced a "rent brake" in 2015 to limit rent increases, was responsible for such decisions. Five months before a federal election, property owners and voters were closely watching the ruling. Some 6,500 people took to the street in the capital's Kreuzberg neighbourhood to denounce the ruling, a Berlin police spokesman said. The demonstration was largely peaceful and protesters observed distancing rules in place since last year to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

German property group Vonovia welcomed the verdict but said it would waive its right to claim rent arrears. "The decision of the Constitutional Court is logical and the rent cap was not suitable for solving the problems on Berlin's housing market," said Vonovia Chief Executive Rolf Buch.

Deutsche Wohnen, however, said it would seek reimbursement for the difference between the original and capped rent. Its shares rose 2.8% to the top of German's blue-chip index. Berlin's city senate is led by Social Democrats in coalition with the Greens and Left party. Berlin is one of Germany's 16 federal states.

"It is now the federal government's task either to create an effective rent law that ensures a social mix in cities or to transfer the competence for this to the states," tweeted Senator Sebastian Scheel, who is responsible for housing. However, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier ruled out a national cap, saying it was the wrong approach and the only way to guarantee affordable housing was to build more apartments.

The real estate industry had criticized the rent freeze as unconstitutional. Some experts said it could worsen Germany’s housing crisis by scaring off real estate investors. Rents in Berlin were for years lower than rents in other major European cities, but they have more than doubled since 2008 as around 40,000 people a year have moved to the German capital. Some 85% of residents rent rather than own homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Brazils hospitals running out of sedatives as COVID-19 ragesHospitals in Brazil were running out of drugs needed to sedate patients on Thursday, with reports of the seriously ill being ti...

Past peak? Chile raises hopes vaccines, lockdowns are turning tide against COVID-19

Chiles health authorities said on Thursday they believed a dip in the record case numbers the Andean nation has seen over the past week represents a stabilization of a second COVID-19 wave thanks to strict lockdowns and a rapid vaccination ...

Capitol Police leadership held back some equipment during riot-official

Police officers defending the U.S. Capitol against an attack by Donald Trumps supporters might have quelled the violence sooner had their leadership not blocked them from using weapons like sting-ball grenades, a watchdog testified on Thurs...

Britain has no plans to halt rapid COVID-19 testing -health ministry

Britains health ministry said on Thursday there were no plans to halt rapid coronavirus testing, after the Guardian newspaper reported the programme may be scaled back in England because of concerns about false positives.With around one in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021