Left Menu

France outlaws sex with children aged under 15

"This is an historic law for our children and our society," Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti told the National Assembly. "No adult aggressor will be able to claim the consent of a minor younger than 15-years-old." The vote in favouor of the bill was unanimous at its final reading, the Assembly said on Twitter. There had been concerns from some lawmakers that an age of consent below which sex automatically constituted rape might criminalise a consensual sexual relationship between a minor and a person only a few years older.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-04-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 01:21 IST
France outlaws sex with children aged under 15
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The French parliament on Thursday adopted legislation that characterises sex with a child under the age of 15 as rape and punishable by up to 20 years in jail, bringing its penal code closer in line with many other Western nations.

While the age of consent was previously 15, prosecutors in France used to be required to prove sex was non-consensual to obtain a rape conviction. "This is an historic law for our children and our society," Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti told the National Assembly.

"No adult aggressor will be able to claim the consent of a minor younger than 15-years-old." The vote in favouor of the bill was unanimous at its final reading, the Assembly said on Twitter.

There had been concerns from some lawmakers that an age of consent below which sex automatically constituted rape might criminalise a consensual sexual relationship between a minor and a person only a few years older. As a consequence, a "Romeo and Juliet" clause that allows for sexual relations between a minor and an individual up to five years older. The clause will not apply in cases of sexual assault.

The legislation also considers incestuous sex with a minor under 18 to be rape. In a country that has long cherished its self-image as the land of seduction and romance, sexual abuse against women and children for years went undetected or undeclared in the upper echelons of power and within celebrity circles.

But there has been much soul-searching in recent years. The #MeToo movement that swept around the world after numerous women in 2017 accused U.S. movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault proved a turning point in France. So too did the fall from grace in 2020 of a French writer who had written openly about his pedophilia.

France had already toughened its sex crimes laws in 2018 when it outlawed sexual harassment on the streets, leaving cat-callers and aggressively lecherous individuals facing potential on-the-spot fines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Brazils hospitals running out of sedatives as COVID-19 ragesHospitals in Brazil were running out of drugs needed to sedate patients on Thursday, with reports of the seriously ill being ti...

Past peak? Chile raises hopes vaccines, lockdowns are turning tide against COVID-19

Chiles health authorities said on Thursday they believed a dip in the record case numbers the Andean nation has seen over the past week represents a stabilization of a second COVID-19 wave thanks to strict lockdowns and a rapid vaccination ...

Capitol Police leadership held back some equipment during riot-official

Police officers defending the U.S. Capitol against an attack by Donald Trumps supporters might have quelled the violence sooner had their leadership not blocked them from using weapons like sting-ball grenades, a watchdog testified on Thurs...

Britain has no plans to halt rapid COVID-19 testing -health ministry

Britains health ministry said on Thursday there were no plans to halt rapid coronavirus testing, after the Guardian newspaper reported the programme may be scaled back in England because of concerns about false positives.With around one in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021