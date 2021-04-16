Britain must act jointly with EU on Northern Ireland - EU's Sefcovic

Britain must act jointly with EU on Northern Ireland - EU's SefcovicReuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-04-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 13:01 IST
The European Union will continue its legal action against Britain over the latter's unilateral action in Northern Ireland and said only jointly agreed solutions to trading issues were acceptable.
European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic hosted British negotiator David Frost for talks on Thursday evening and said that only agreements by joint bodies established by the Brexit divorce deal could provide stability in Northern Ireland.
"The vice-president insisted on mutually agreed paths towards full compliance with the Protocol, which includes clear end-points, deadlines, milestones, and the means to measure progress," Sefcovic said in a statement, adding that legal action against Britain would "be continued as long as necessary".
