UK's Frost says positive momentum in EU talks, difficult issues remain

UK's Frost says positive momentum in EU talks, difficult issues remainReuters | London | Updated: 16-04-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 13:07 IST
Talks between Britain and the European Union on post-Brexit trade to Northern Ireland have seen some positive momentum but difficult issues remain, UK negotiator David Frost told his EU counterpart late on Thursday.
"Frost said that the intensive discussions between the Co-Chairs of the Specialised Committee on the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland in recent weeks had begun to clarify the outstanding issues, and some positive momentum had been established," the government said in a statement on Friday.
"But a number of difficult issues remained and it was important to continue to discuss them. He agreed there should be intensified contacts at all levels in the coming weeks."
