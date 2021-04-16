Left Menu

IPS officer says he has convinced Punjab CM to accept his resignation

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-04-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 15:06 IST
Inspector General of Police Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Friday said he has convinced Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to accept his resignation, which the IPS officer submitted after the high court reportedly quashed his probe into two cases of police firing in 2015.

This comes after the Chief Minister had on Tuesday refused to accept the premature resignation of the officer following the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order reportedly quashing the investigation in both the cases. Singh had nearly eight years of service left before his retirement.

The officer was heading the Special Investigation Team of the Punjab police, probing the 2015 police action in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in Faridkot district against people protesting over the alleged desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Two people were killed in the police firing at Behbal Kalan while they were protesting against the desecration of the sacred book at Bargari, also in Faridkot.

The IPS officer was speaking to reporters before heading for a private meeting here with Governor V P Singh Badnore. He clarified that the meeting was in his private capacity and not as a police officer.

“Today, I have come to meet Governor in my private capacity. Each month, I come to meet Governor in private capacity and not as an IPS officer,” he said.

On his resignation issue, he said, “I met the Chief Minister. He tried to convince me, but I convinced him and he agreed”.

“I gave him assurance that even being outside my service, I will offer full help and support that may be required by the government in this case,” he added.

On demands by some opposition leaders that the SIT report into the 2015 incidents be made public, the IPS officer said, “It is already public. What is presented before the court as challan is a public document. Those who are demanding to make it public do not have knowledge about it.” Asked to comment on his Facebook post saying he would continue to serve society in the best possible manner, but not as an IPS officer, he replied by saying, “This is not an appropriate place (outside Raj Bhawan) to talk about that”.

According to reports, the high court on Friday also asked the state government to reconstitute the SIT without Singh.

The CM had earlier turned down the police officer's voluntary retirement plea, a state government statement said earlier.

The CM had described him as a ''skilled, capable and courageous officer with an exemplary track record''. He had further said that the probe will be taken to its logical conclusion under the supervision of the same officer.

