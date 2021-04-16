Left Menu

COVID-19: 70 pc samples mostly from Chandigarh sent to NCDC for testing in March had UK variant, says PGIMER Director

Amid the surge of coronavirus cases across the country, 70 per cent of Covid-19 samples sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, in March had the UK variant of coronavirus, the hospital administration said on Friday.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 19:03 IST
COVID-19: 70 pc samples mostly from Chandigarh sent to NCDC for testing in March had UK variant, says PGIMER Director
PGIMER Director Professor Jagat Ram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the surge of coronavirus cases across the country, 70 per cent of Covid-19 samples sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, in March had the UK variant of coronavirus, the hospital administration said on Friday. According to PGIMER Director Professor Jagat Ram, some samples also had the double mutant strain.

"70 per cent of samples sent to the National Centre for Diseases Control, Delhi in March had the UK variant of coronavirus. This strain is very infectious and affecting all age groups. Some samples also had the double mutant strain," said Professor Ram. The Public relation officer of PGIMER informed that the Department of Virology, PGIMER, Chandigarh had sent 60 positive samples of COVID-19 to National Centre for Diseases Control, Delhi in March.

"It was found that 70 per cent samples had UK variant, one sample had the double mutation, 20 per cent had 681H mutant. Most of the samples are from Chandigarh," the PRO said. Meanwhile, a weekend curfew will be imposed in Chandigarh from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am.

As per Chandighar Administration, only essential services will be allowed during the time curfew would be effective in the Union Territory. "National Defence Academy (NDA) and other exams won't be affected due to night curfew, and students can travel showing admit card. Vaccination program will continue during curfew," said Manoj Parida, Advisor, Chandigarh Administration.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chandigarh had 3,371 active Covid-19 cases currently, while 28,619 have been cured. A total of 407 people have also lost their life due to coronavirus in the UT. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Give RT-PCR test reports immediately, Bombay HC tells labs

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has said that laboratories must send RT-PCR tests to people on Whatsapp or as hard copies immediately, the order coming after an intervenor said people were facing difficulty getting their reports a...

Mindtree Q4 net profit climbs 54% to Rs 317.3 cr, confident of double-digit growth in FY22

IT firm Mindtree on Friday said its consolidated net profit rose by 53.9 per cent to Rs 317.3 crore in the March quarter on the back of strong operational efficiency, and expressed confidence in logging double-digit growth in FY22.The Benga...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on bank earnings boost

The SP 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday after Morgan Stanley wrapped up quarterly earnings reports from the big U.S. banks with a profit surge, while optimism about a solid economic rebound put the main indexes on course for weekl...

Karan Johar's Dharma productions replaces Kartik Aaryan in 'Dostana 2

Karan Johars Dharma productions on Friday announced that they will be recasting Dostana 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, due to professional circumstances.Without taking any names, the production house issued a statement about replacement in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021