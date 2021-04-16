Left Menu

Merkel, Macron urge Russia to reverse military build-up on Ukraine's border

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:38 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The leaders of Germany, France and Ukraine, after holding a video conference on Friday, urged Russia to withdraw the additional troops it has amassed on its border with Ukraine and in occupied Crimea over recent weeks.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shared the concern over the military build-up, the chancellery in Berlin said in a statement.

"They demanded the withdrawal of these reinforcements to reach a de-escalation," the statement added.

