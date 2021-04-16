IAF commanders deliberate on roadmap for effective utilisation of assets

Top commanders of the Indian Air Force have brainstormed over ways to reorient the operational philosophy of the force to further enhance its combat prowess to deal with all future challenges across all threat domains, officials said on Friday.

At a three-day conference, the commanders also deliberated on a roadmap for effective utilisation of assets and future inductions as well as organisational aspects of air defence and joint command structures, they said.

In his address, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria emphasised the need for incorporation of new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G while calling for enhanced utilisation of cyber and space domains, an IAF spokesperson said.

The officials said the IAF chief also stressed on the need for continuous updating of ''doctrines, tactics and procedures'' for operational efficiencies. ''The actions and follow-up plans for implementing the directions given by the prime minister during the Combined Commanders' Conference were discussed by the participants,'' the spokesperson said. The combined commanders' conference had taken place at Kevadia in Gujarat last month.

''The other key subjects included reorientation of the IAF for future challenges across all threat domains, and the roadmap for effective utilisation of assets and future inductions,'' the official said.

The conference began on Wednesday though it was formally inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

In his address, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria also called for empowerment of junior leadership through comprehensive reforms in the human resources aspects and increasing efficiency through organisational restructuring. He also highlighted the requirement for innovative and low cost solutions for enhancing training effectiveness as well as adopting a scalable contingency response model, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)