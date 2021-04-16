Left Menu

Eight people arrested for intercepting van carrying ballot boxes of UP panchayat polls in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:42 IST
Eight people were arrested in the Bhojpur area here on Friday for allegedly intercepting a van carrying ballot boxes of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, police said.

The vehicle was intercepted on Thursday by supporters of a contestant in the block development committee election, and police had to use mild force to disperse them, Superintendent of Police, Rural, Iraj Raja said.

After monitoring video footage of the incident, police booked 30 people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for creating hindrance in government work, and eight of them were arrested, he said. The FIR also mentioned 200 unidentified persons, the police added.

