IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs Punjab

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Hooda b Arshdeep Singh 5 Faf du Plessis not out 36 Moeen Ali c Shahrukh Khan b Ashwin 46 Suresh Raina c Rahul b Mohammed Shami 8 Ambati Rayudu c Pooran b Mohammed Shami 0 Sam Curran not out 5 Extras (LB-5, WD-2) 7 Total (For 4 wickets in 15.4 overs) 107 Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-90, 3-99, 4-99.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-21-2, Jhye Richardson 3-0-21-0, Arshdeep Singh 2-0 -7-1, Riley Meredith 3.4-0-21-0, Murugan Ashwin 3-0-32-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)