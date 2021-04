Russia names eight top current and former U.S. government officials placed on sanctions list

Moscow said on Friday it was banning eight top current and former U.S. government officials from entering Russia.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement those banned included FBI Director Christopher Wray, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Others to face an entry ban include Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons Michael Carvajal, Director of the Domestic Policy Council Susan Rice, John Bolton, the former U.S. National Security Advisor, and ex-CIA head Robert James Woolsey.

