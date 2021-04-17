U.S. preliminary plan on Afghanistan is to remove at least some contractors -Pentagon

U.S. preliminary plan on Afghanistan is to remove at least some contractors -PentagonReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 01:03 IST
The Pentagon on Friday said the preliminary plan is for at least some contractors to be removed from Afghanistan during the United States' military withdrawal from the country.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the preliminary plans were being revised, and said he did not have details on how many contractors would be removed.
