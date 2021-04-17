China resolutely opposed to U.S., Japan joint statement - Chinese embassy in U.S.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-04-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 11:12 IST
China is resolutely opposed to the joint statement issued by the United States and Japan following talks between the two countries leaders, China's embassy in the U.S. said in a statement on Saturday.
Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang are China's internal affairs and should not be interfered with, it said, adding the talks had gone beyond the scope of normal bilateral relations, harming third party interests and threatening peace and stability in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports nine new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier
U.S. to brief Japan, South Korea on North Korea review
WRAPUP 1-Robust U.S. employment growth expected in March, jobs deficit remains large
China stocks set for weekly gain on upbeat economic data
US President, Japanese PM to discuss shared concerns on China's expansionist moves during meet in mid-April