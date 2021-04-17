Russian security service detains Ukrainian diplomat -Interfax

Russian security service detains Ukrainian diplomat -InterfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-04-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 12:53 IST
Russia's FSB security service has detained Ukrainian diplomat Oleksandr Sosoniuk in St Petersburg, Interfax news agency quoted the FSB as saying on Saturday.
Interfax quoted the FSB as saying Sosoniuk tried to obtain classified information from Russian law enforcement databases. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
