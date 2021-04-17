Left Menu

NGT forms panel to look into illegal construction by builder in UP's Ghaziabad

The matter may be concluded within three months from the receipt of the copy of this order, the bench said.The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Shailesh Singh against the illegal construction without the permission of the Ghaziabad Development Authority GDA and extraction of groundwater without the permission of the Central Ground Water Authority by Adi Best Consortium Private Limited.In 2015, notices were issued to the contesting parties, who filed their replies, and later, the builder admitted illegal extraction of water, but stated that it was for the consumption of the workers at the site and not for construction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 14:33 IST
NGT forms panel to look into illegal construction by builder in UP's Ghaziabad

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a seven-member committee to look into the issue of illegal construction and unauthorised extraction of groundwater by a builder in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said the stand of the authorities is evasive on the issue of illegal constructions as well as extraction of groundwater and there is no specific reply as to how against a sanction of 16 floors, 26 storeys were constructed.

''Since the matter has been pending for long and the response of the authorities is vague, we direct a seven-member committee of Secretary, Urban Development, CPCB, CGWA, state PCB, Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, GDA and District Magistrate, Ghaziabad to hold a joint meeting to look into the issue of legality of construction and extraction of groundwater and decide on further remedial action.

''The state pollution control board will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. Any party aggrieved by such decision will be free to challenge the same, as per law. The matter may be concluded within three months from the receipt of the copy of this order,'' the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Shailesh Singh against the illegal construction without the permission of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and extraction of groundwater without the permission of the Central Ground Water Authority by Adi Best Consortium Private Limited.

In 2015, notices were issued to the contesting parties, who filed their replies, and later, the builder admitted illegal extraction of water, but stated that it was for the consumption of the workers at the site and not for construction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyber agency cautions users against certain weaknesses detected in WhatsApp

The countrys cybersecurity agency CERT-In has cautioned WhatsApp users about certain vulnerabilities detected in the popular instant messaging app that could lead to a breach of sensitive information.A high severity rating advisory issued b...

COVID-19: Plea in SC against invitation advertisement to 'Kumbh Mela'

A Noida-based lawyer has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking immediate strict directions to the Central government and Uttarakhand government to withdraw all the advertisements inviting people to Haridwar for Kumbh Mela keeping in...

‘Godzilla'' shark discovered in New Mexico gets formal name

The 300-million-year-old sharks teeth were the first sign that it might be a distinct species.The ancient chompers looked less like the spear-like rows of teeth of related species. They were squatter and shorter, less than an inch long, aro...

OnePlus releases 11.0.0.2 hotfix build for OnePlus 7/7Pro and OnePlus 7T/7TPro

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 hotfix build for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, replacing the previous months original Android 11 release.The latest OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 update fixes so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021