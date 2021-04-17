Left Menu

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 17-04-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 15:55 IST
Iran names suspect in Natanz attack, says he fled country

Iran named a suspect on Saturday in the attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges there, saying he had fled the country before the sabotage happened.

State television named the suspect as 43-year-old Reza Karimi. It showed a passport-style photograph of a man it identified as Karimi, saying he was born in the nearby city of Kashan, Iran.

The report did not elaborate how Karimi would have gotten access to one of the most secure facilities in the Islamic Republic.

The report also aired what appeared to be an Interpol “red notice” seeking his arrest. The arrest notice was not immediately accessible on Interpol's public-facing database. Interpol, based in Lyon, France, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The TV report said “necessary actions” are underway to bring him back to Iran through legal channels, without elaborating. The supposed Interpol “red notice” listed his travel history as including Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Ethiopia, Qatar, Turkey, Uganda, Romania and another country that was illegible.

The report also showed centrifuges in a hall, as well as what appeared to be caution tape up at the Natanz facility.

The attack Sunday, suspected to have been carried out by Israel, has inflamed a shadow war between the two nations. Iran has begun enriching a small amount of uranium up to 60 per cent purity — its highest level ever — in response amid talks in Vienna aimed at saving its tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

