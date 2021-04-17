J-K BJP alleges 7 members of a party were present during militant attack in Sopore, demands probe
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP alleged on Saturday that seven members of a political party wearing helmets were present at the site of a recent militant attack in Sopore, and demanded an investigation into it.A BJP spokesman asked whether the party members knew about the attack beforehand.Seven members of a particular political party were wearing cricket helmets when two of our municipal councillors were killed in a militant attack in Sopore in north Kashmirs Baramulla district recently.... Police must investigate it thoroughly, he said.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 18:21 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP alleged on Saturday that seven members of a political party wearing helmets were present at the site of a recent militant attack in Sopore, and demanded an investigation into it.
A BJP spokesman asked whether the party members knew about the attack beforehand.
''Seven members of a particular political party were wearing cricket helmets when two of our municipal councillors were killed in a militant attack in Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recently.... Is this political terrorism? Did these seven members already know that there would be a militant attack?'' BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said, without naming the party.
Two municipal councillors and a policeman were killed in the militant attack in Sopore on March 29.
Thakur demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.
''Why were they wearing helmets? Police must investigate it thoroughly,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Altaf Thakur
- Jammu
- Baramulla
- Kashmir