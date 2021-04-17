Dog tied to scooter,dragged on road in Kerala;cops register case

In yet another act of cruelty against canines in Kerala, a pet dog was tied to a two-wheeler and dragged along a road at Edakkara in Malappuram district on Saturday.

Police have registered a case.

A video of the incident has gone viral.

The animal's agony came to an end after some people forcibly stopped the scooter in which two people were riding.

The dog had some injuries on its legs, police said.

The incident comes four months aftera pet dog was tied to a car and dragged along the road in Kochi in December last year.

The video of the incident, taken by an eyewitness, had gone viral following which police had arrested a man, who had driven the vehicle.

