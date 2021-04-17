Current COVID-19 situation like being stranded in middle of ocean: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Centre's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, comparing the current situation to being stranded in the middle of the ocean, with the ship not knowing where to go. "They (Central government) has basically taken off all our warning systems and shut them down and were in the middle of the ocean in the storm and now the ship has no idea where to go," Gandhi said at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that took place earlier in the day.

"This constant declaration of victory on the behalf of the government and also a sense of arrogance on the behalf of the government that 'haan theek hai, kar diya' (yes okay, we have done it). It is the nature of this government, the way of their action, that is causing this problem," he added. India is currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The highest-ever single-day spike of coronavirus cases was reported on Saturday with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The senior Congress leader also tweeted, "We need humility, a clear vaccine strategy and income support to contain this virus and related damage. GOI's mix of arrogance and suppression of the truth is killing lakhs of people." (ANI)

