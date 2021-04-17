Tunisia closes schools until April 30 to slow spread of coronavirus

Tunisia closes schools until April 30 to slow spread of coronavirusReuters | Tunis | Updated: 17-04-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 20:49 IST
Tunisia on Saturday announced the closure of all schools until April 30, as well as restrictions on movement, to slow the spread of coronavirus.
A government spokeswoman said the situation was very serious, and that there would be a 7 p.m. curfew for cars.
