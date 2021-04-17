Youth Akali Dal asks Punjab CM to approach SC for SIT probe into sacrilege incidents

Youth Akali Dal (YAD) chief Parambans Singh Romana on Saturday said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh should approach the Supreme Court Chief Justice for establishing a special investigation team to probe all cases of desecration of religious texts if he was ''really serious'' about nailing those responsible for these reprehensible acts.

Addressing a press conference here, the president of the youth wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal said the chief minister should seek forming a special investigation team which could investigate all the cases of sacrilege as well as police firings under his supervision. ''If the chief minister does not do this it will be proved that he wants to continue with the politically motivated investigation into the cases and does not have any intention of ensuring justice to the Sikh community,'' he said.

He said that the SAD is committed to getting the entire issue probed under the supervision of the apex court if it is voted to power in 2022.

Romana said the erstwhile SAD government had forwarded the cases for investigation to the CBI on the demand of the Congress party.

''We wanted justice not only to be done but seen to be done also. It is unfortunate that the Congress party when returned to power in 2017 not only fought to get the cases transferred back to the state but also politicized the entire case,'' he said.

Punjab had witnessed several incidents of sacrilege in 2015.

