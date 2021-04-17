Police begin probe after woman suffers bullet injury in J-K's Pulwama

Police on Saturday registered a case after a woman suffered a bullet injury in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesman said Shakeela Banu, wife of Ghulam Nabi Lone, a resident of Darganie Gund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district suffered bullet injuries on Friday night.

''Her husband and in-laws kept the incident a secret and ferried her to a nearby hospital in Aripal, then to sub-district hospital Tral but did not disclose to doctors anything regarding the bullet injury,'' the spokesman said.

The family members informed doctors that she was suffering from abdominal pain and heart problem, he said, adding she was referred to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar, where she was diagnosed with a bullet injury.

Police recovered an empty bullet cartridge from the house of the woman, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, he said.

