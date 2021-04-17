164 people arrested for violations of weekend curfew in Delhi

More than 360 cases have been registered and 164 people arrested for violations of the ongoing weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government amid a surge in coronavirus cases, police said on Saturday.

''On Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm, a total of 363 FIRs have been registered and 164 people were arrested,'' Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said.

The weekend curfew in in force from Friday 10 PM to Monday morning.

Police said that 2,432 challans were issued to people for violations of the curfew.

Over 1,900 people were booked for allegedly violating the night curfew.

According to data shared by the police, 72 cases were registered from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Saturday.

''A total of 1,950 people were booked under sections 65 (persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of a police officer) of the Delhi Police Act, 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) and 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the CrPC,” Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

The police issued 283 challans to people for violating COVID-19 norms, he said, adding that 20 cases were registered under Epidemic Act or other laws.

The Delhi government had announced a seven-hour night curfew recently.

The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city.

The DDMA order for night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force till April 30. People engaged in certain professions have been exempted from the curfew.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)